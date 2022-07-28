Teen hospitalized after viral video shows police punching him in the face during beatdown

An Illinois teen was reportedly hospitalized this week after a video showed him being beaten by police officers.

A video that began circulating on social media Wednesday shows a group of officers after they tackled the teenage boy, who is repeatedly struck by punches. One officer can be seen punching the boy in the head.

In a Facebook post, Karam Ots identified the victim as his cousin. The officers were said to be part of the Oak Lawn Police Department.

Ots said his cousin was "tackled by the cops who claim he was reaching in his bag when [he's] TRYING to cover his face as he was getting punched over and over."

READ MORE: 'I don’t want four more years of that': Trump 2020 voter dreads him back in office and tweeting again

"Then he gets dragged to the cop car almost unconscious [he's] screaming in pain for 5 mins until they bring the ambulance," Ots explained, "and he gets transferred to Christ Hospital and then handcuffed to the bed as [he's] leaking for over 30 mins he [wasn't] seen or checked on."

According to Ots, Oak Lawn officers denied beating the teen and insisted the injuries occurred when he was tackled.

Oak Lawn Police put out a statement on Thursday morning saying acknowledging that its officers got into a "physical confrontation" with the subject after they fled during a traffic stop and refused to obey officers' commands.

They also said that the subject "was armed at the time, unlawfully, with a semiautomatic handgun during the incident."

The department says that it is investigating the incident.

Read the social media posts below.