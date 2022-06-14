Elderly Asian man dragged along the ground in Oakland Chinatown carjacking
Police Tape (AFP)

On Monday, ABC7 News reported that surveillance footage captured an elderly Asian man being dragged in the street during a carjacking incident in Oakland, California.

"Surveillance video shows a man casing the area of 8th and Jackson in Chinatown. A man in his 60s pulls his car up to the market, steps out leaving the door wide open and picks up a bag of rice," said the report. "Even though the errand took just seconds, it was enough time for the suspect to enter the vehicle and drive off."

"You see the owner of the car grab on, in an effort to stop the carjacking. Instead, he's dragged on the ground, several feet before letting go. The victim suffered abrasions to multiple parts of his body, including his face," said the report. "Chinatown Chamber president Carl Chan reminds shoppers to never leave your car door open and to take your keys with you when shopping."

According to the report, the victim, who suffered abrasions all over his body, was promptly given first aid by onlookers.

The suspect has not yet been caught, police say.

"People may think crime is down, especially AAPI hate, but knowing so many victims, they are afraid to report to police it seem like it's slowing down but it's not," said Chan. "We need to make sure people under these situations understand please report to police so we can not only help the family but let people know that this kind of incidents happen in our community."

Watch the original report below or at this link.

