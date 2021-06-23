The second Oath Keeper defendant charged in the assault on the US Capitol has agreed to plead guilty.

Graydon Young, 54, was a member of the "stack formation" that snaked up the steps of the Capitol behind a mob of rioters who assaulted officers with pepper spray, flagpoles and shields, and then entered the building through a breached door, and one of 16 members of the far-right paramilitary organization charged with conspiracy to disrupt Congress.

Young is scheduled to go before US District Court Judge Amit Mehta at 2 p.m. for a plea agreement hearing.

Jon Schaffer, a lifetime member of the Oath Keepers who is the lead singer of the metal band Iced Earth, agreed to plea guilty in April, making him the first member of the group to flip. But Young's plea is significant in that he is one of 16 Oath Keepers members charged with conspiracy and is alleged by the government to have communicated extensively with other members, including Kelly Meggs, who was designated to lead the Florida team.

Young operates a daycare in Englewood, Fla. with his wife. According to government court filings, he flew to Greensboro, NC on Jan. 4, and then traveled in a van with his sister, Laura Steele, to Washington, DC. Steele, a private security guard who formerly served as a police officer in High Point, is also charged in the conspiracy.