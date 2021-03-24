DC insider: 'Very powerful evidence' that Oath Keepers conspired to launch insurrection

Newly released communications between members of the Oath Keepers militia show that the group coordinated to launch a violent insurrection aimed at stopping Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN on Wednesday that the communications between members of the Oath Keepers were the strongest indication yet that the assault on the Capitol was a conspiracy and not just a protest that got out of hand.

"This is potentially very, very powerful evidence, as you know, to prove a conspiracy," he said. "You have to have evidence that shows a clear agreement between your conspirators and you have to have evidence of an act in furtherance of that agreement or that conspiracy. So this is very powerful evidence that indicates conversations, contact -- and not just that, but agreement between the two groups on things like tactics and positioning and things."

McCabe then went into more detail about the specific potential crimes that the communications reveal.

"You have what appears to be evidence of an agreement on presence at this riot, on positioning at this riot and on engaging in violence," he said. "So if nothing else, it could be evidence of a conspiracy to commit a violent assault."

