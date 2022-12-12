Oath Keepers saw January 6 as 'first battle in a war': Federal prosecutor

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that a federal prosecutor used the second high-profile January 6 trial for members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers to paint a picture of a group of violent extremists who were ready to fight a civil war.
This comes after another trial saw Oath Keepers leaders Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs convicted of seditious conspiracy, and several other members of the group convicted of a variety of lesser offenses.
"The defendants in the latest trial are Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas; David Moerschel of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Edward Vallejo of Phoenix. They are charged with several other felonies in addition to seditious conspiracy," reported Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer. "Oath Keepers members stashed guns at a hotel in Virginia for a 'quick reaction force' that could shuttle weapons into Washington, D.C., on Rhodes' order. On Jan. 6, two groups of Oath Keepers stormed the Capitol after thousands of other rioters breached the building. The guns stashed at the hotel were never deployed."
"Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Edwards said Rhodes issued a 'call to action' before his followers carried out a violent plot to stop Congress from certifying Biden's electoral victory. 'This was an invitation to sedition,' the prosecutor said," the report continued. "Rhodes and other Oath Keepers viewed the Jan. 6 attack as the 'street fighting phase' and 'just the first battle in a war,' Edwards said."
The Oath Keepers are a group consisting largely of current and former military and police — and according to previous reports, they used that training during the January 6 attack, using a military "stack" formation designed to breach buildings.
"Defendant Hackett's attorney, Angela Halim, said the Oath Keepers came to Washington not to attack but to provide security details at a 'Stop the Steal' rally where Trump addressed a crowd of his supporters," said the report. "'At no point did anyone say that they were going to attack the Capitol,' Halim told jurors. 'There was no unity of purpose.' The defense lawyer accused prosecutors of presenting a 'warped version' of the defendants' actions. 'There was a rush to judgment,' Halim said."