Proving 'seditious conspiracy' against Oath Keepers will be a tough legal battle for prosecutors: op-ed

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, and 10 others have been charged with seditious conspiracy in regards to their roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. of last year. According to NPR's Ryan Lucas, prosecutors have a significant legal battle ahead to prove their case.
"That charge carries both symbolic and political weight — at root, it's alleging an attack on the country. It also pushes back against the notion, still popular among many supporters of former President Donald Trump, that the deadly assault on the Capitol was little more than a rowdy protest," writes Lucas. "The government has used the charge sparingly since the statute was enacted in the 19th century. In the past four decades, the Justice Department has brought around a half dozen seditious conspiracy cases, and those prosecutions have ended with mixed results."
As Lucas points out, the last time the government pursued seditious conspiracy charges was in 2010 against members of the far-right Hutaree militia in Michigan. But the case was later dismissed because prosecutors could not make the case that there was a conspiracy. Two seditious conspiracy cases in the late 1980s, including one in Arkansas against White Supremacists, also ended with the government failing to prove their cases.
READ: Madison Cawthorn sues to stop inquiry into his Jan. 6 insurrection links
In regards to the Oath Keepers, text messages the defendants allegedly sent each other planning their course of actions suggests the government has a strong case.
"It is very clear that the target is the United States government, that they were attempting to stop the transition of power," former Detroit US Attorney Barbara McQuade said. "They say so themselves, and there they are, right at the scene, at the seat of government in the People's House."
Read more at NPR.