Obama backs Hochul, records radio ad in support of NY governor as early voting begins
Kathy Hochul on Feb. 8, 2022, in Albany, New York. - Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/TNS

ALBANY, N.Y. — Former president Barack Obama is hitting the airwaves in support of Gov. Kathy Hochul. The 44th president of the United States will be featured in a new radio ad Hochul’s campaign released on Friday encouraging New Yorkers to head to the polls and vote for the Democratic incumbent. “My friend, Governor Kathy Hochul, is the best person for the job, hands down,” Obama says in the one-minute spot. “Kathy knows how to get things done. She’s a strong leader who has met the moment and fought for you.” The high profile endorsement from the former president comes a day before early voti...