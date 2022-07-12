Obama scores Emmy nomination for narrating ‘Our Great National Parks’ docuseries

Former President Barack Obama in "Our Great National Parks." - Pete Souza/Netflix/TNS
Former President Barack Obama has an even more impressive title now: Emmy nominee. The former president scored a nod for outstanding narrator for his work on Netflix’s “Our Great National Parks,” a five-part docuseries that spans five continents and the natural phenomenons that make them beautiful. The first season of the show travels to Monterey Bay, California, Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, the rainforests of Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park and the Chilean Patagonia. Obama will compete in the category against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War,” David Att...