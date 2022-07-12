Obama scores Emmy nomination for narrating ‘Our Great National Parks’ docuseries

"On Friday, Dec. 18, his team of outside advisors paid him a surprise visit in the White House that would quickly become the stuff of legend," Raskin said. "The meeting has been called unhinged, not normal, and the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency."

"The outside lawyers who have been involved in dozens of failed lawsuits have lots of theories supporting the big lie, but, no evidence to support it," Raskin continued. "As we will see, however, they brought to the White House a draft executive order that they had prepared for President Trump to further his ends, specifically they proposed the immediate mass seizure of state election machines by the U.S. military."

RELATED: Frustrated Trump is watching every hearing and asking confidants when they are going to end

"The meeting ended after midnight with apparent rejection of that idea. In the wee hours of Dec. 19, dissatisfied with his options, Donald Trump decided to call for a large and wild crowd on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the day when Congress would meet to certify the electoral votes."

"Never before in American history had a president called for a crowd to come contest the counting of electoral votes by Congress or engaged in any effort designed to influence delay or obstruct the joint session of Congress in doing its work required by our Constitution in the electoral count act," Raskin said. "We will see Donald Trump's tweet electrified and galvanized his supporters, especially the dangerous extremist and the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and other white nationalist groups spoiling for a fight against the government."

Watch Rep. Raskin's opening below or at this link.

