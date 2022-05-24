Killing of Mexican priest in Tecate prompts calls for greater security for migrant advocates
Father José Guadalupe Rivas Saldaña, 57, served as pastor of St. Jude Thaddeus Parish in Tecate, about 30 miles east of Tijuana. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

A Catholic priest who directed a migrant shelter in Tecate was found dead on May 17, two days after he was reported missing. His death has prompted calls from the Catholic Church for greater security for those in Mexico working with migrants and refugees. Father José Guadalupe Rivas Saldaña, 57, served as pastor of St. Jude Thaddeus Parish in Tecate, about 30 miles east of Tijuana. Since June 2021, he also directed the migrant shelter there, Casa del Migrante de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe. "We know that people who defend the human rights of migrants and refugees are exposed to contexts of gre...