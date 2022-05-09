Off-duty NYPD cop shoots wife’s suspected lover to death before killing himself outside Buffalo Wild Wings

Two are dead after an off-duty NYPD officer fatally shot a man he believed was having an affair with his wife and then killed himself. - Dreamstime/TNS
NEW YORK — An off-duty New York Police Department officer shot to death a man he suspected was having an affair with his wife, then turned the gun on himself, NYPD sources said Monday. The murder-suicide happened about 10:40 p.m. Sunday outside Buffalo Wild Wings on Route 211 in Walkill in Orange County, New York, News 12 Hudson Valley reported. The officer was driving a vehicle and tailing his wife and her boyfriend, who were together in another vehicle, when he crashed into them, a police source said. The boyfriend got out of the damaged vehicle and ran but the cop chased him down and fatall...