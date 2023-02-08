Official GOP account mocked after 'coastal elites' tweet backfires spectacularly
Surprised woman facepalms (Shutterstock)

The official Twitter account for the Republican Party is being trolled for a flawed tweet that was shared on Monday, February 6.

According to SFGate, the tweet featured an image of an aerial view of farmland that included the caption, "Wait until the coastal elites find out that this is where their food comes from!"

The news outlet highlighted the main issue which the tweet, which was meant to be a political jab at high-earning Democrats.

"The tweet was clearly meant to be a jab at hypothetical wealthy Democrats who look down on rural farmers, despite the fact that those farmers produce a majority of the nation's food," the outlet reported. "There's only one problem with the tweet: The land in the picture appears to be in California, the home of many so-called 'coastal elites.' Moreover, it appears to be an area that elected a Democratic congressman."

Rep. Josh Harder (D-Calif.), the lawmaker who represents the area featured in the image, quickly slammed the tweet and pointed out the main issue with it. Retweeting the image, he tossed the party's caption back at them tweeting, "Wait until the @GOP find out this is my district."

It didn't take long for Twitter users to chime in with critical remarks. Historian Kevin Kruse tweeted, "All you had to do was find a picture of farmland in the Midwest and you somehow screwed that up. Amazing."

Clara Jones, the editor-in-chief of Mother Jones magazine also offered blistering remarks tweeting, "Bow down to CA's food production. With 4% of nation's farms, we produce 13% of all ag products, 1/3 of all veggies, 2/3 of nation's fruit and nuts, 81% of wine..."

Since the post remained despite the barrage of critical responses it received, the news outlet speculates that it likely will not be removed.