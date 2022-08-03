Ohio cop suspended after being caught shouting N-word at telemarketer — for a second time

On Wednesday, VICE News reported that a Cincinnati police officer has been given a week suspension after two separate incidents in which she called telemarketers the N-word in front of her colleagues.

"Officer Kelly Drach, a 23-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department, was suspended from her job in May for violating its code of conduct for 'failure of good behavior,' according to documents released Monday and shared with VICE News," reported Trone Dowd. "The first incident happened on Nov. 17, 2021, at the department’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), according to the internal investigation. Drach reportedly made a habit of picking up calls from telemarketers and arguing with them. During this particular call, the report says she called the person on the line a 'sand n-----.'" An Iranian staffer at the police department over heard and said, "What the f**k, Kelly?" after which she apologized.

"About a week later, Drach used the slur once again in front of her colleagues during another heated argument with a telemarketer," said the report. "'I heard a girl in there yelling n—-- in there two times. I have to sit right next to [their] door and they should not be saying this word,' an employee wrote in an anonymous letter to human resources. 'Someone who uses this word should not work for my city. I hope you do something about this.'"

"During a hearing in February, Drach didn’t refute that shed used the slur. However, she reportedly said that her actions were the result of an immense amount of stress she’s been facing outside of the workplace," said the report. "'The stress emanates from the effects of the pandemic, health issues with her father, the loss of two children, her husband losing his job, and her eldest son who suffers from mental health problems,' the document says."

IN OTHER NEWS: Former prosecutor predicts more trouble for Alex Jones after his phone contents were shared with defense

Drach is actually the second Cincinnati police officer to face scrutiny over use of the N-word in recent weeks. Another officer, Rose Valentino, was caught on body camera using the word in a tirade against a teenage boy who had flipped her off. She claimed that she wasn't using the phrase to mean "all African-Americans."

The month before, yet another Cincinnati officer, Eric Weyda, was terminated for insubordination after getting "pure evil" tattooed on his knuckles — a violation of department tattoo policy.