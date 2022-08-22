Ohio teachers go on strike days before the start of school
The Columbus Education Association union voted to go on strike on Sunday, just days before the start of the school year, according to NBC4. Classes were to begin on Wednesday.

According to the Columbus Education Association, 94 percent of CEA members voted to strike for the first time since 1975.

Union spokesperson Regina Fuentes said that teachers were striking over building conditions, class size, better pay and the lack of art and physical education classes.

“We understand that parents are in a difficult space right now, but we also want them to understand we are doing this for the students of Columbus, and we truly are making this sacrifice because we want the schools that Columbus students deserve," said Fuentes. "They need to come through with accountability to let our students, our parents know that they are actually going to fix these schools. We will continue fighting until we have safe, properly maintained and fully resourced schools in every neighborhood," she added.

Columbus Board of Education president Jennifer Adair said she was disappointed by the strike and called the union’s decision “incredibly disappointing."

“Our offer to CEA put our children first and prioritized their education and growth,” said Adair. “We believe we offered a generous compensation package for our teachers and provisions that would positively impact their classrooms and our students." Classes are still scheduled to commence on Wednesday despite the strike. Students will attend online classes led by substitute teachers, but all sports-related activities will be canceled for the time being. An emergency meeting will be held on Monday evening in Columbus. The Columbus City School District serves 47,000 students.
