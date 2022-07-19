Underpaid Ohio teacher leaves profession for a career at Walmart — here's why

On Tuesday, Newsweek reported that an Ohio teacher, facing low pay, left his profession for a higher-paying job — at Walmart.

"'Leaving teaching after 6 years to go be a manager at Walmart and make more not using my degree,' said Sethy Gabriel in a TikTok video on Monday. His footage has been viewed over 780,000 times,'" reported Shira Li Bartov. "In the comments section, Gabriel explained that he 'loved teaching' and left purely because of the pay. He said he made $43,000 a year as a teacher in Ohio, compared with $65,000 to $70,000 as a Walmart Coach, depending on bonuses. Once he rose to the role of manager he could earn over $100,000, Gabriel claimed."

"His 45-hour work week at Walmart paled in comparison to the time he put into teaching, said the former educator, who taught second and first grade, coached football and track, and taught summer school over the past six years," said the report. "'I don't know if you know about those long teacher hours of lesson planning, grading, report cards, after-school events ... if you're a coach it's even worse,' he told viewers in a follow-up video. 'I remember weeks where I probably put in 60 hours.'"

According to the report, Gabriel's experience was far from unusual.

"Teachers' job satisfaction hit an all-time low this year, according to the Merrimack College Teacher Survey," said the report. "Most respondents said they felt overworked, underpaid and under-appreciated. Only 12 percent said they were very satisfied with their jobs, down from 39 percent in 2012. More than half said they likely wouldn't advise their younger selves to pursue a career in teaching."

This comes amid a litany of other problems teachers face in modern classrooms. Last month, Kentucky's 2022 Teacher of the Year resigned, citing anti-gay discrimination and a lack of support from colleagues. Meanwhile, Republicans around the country are pushing legislation cracking down on what teachers can tell their students in the classroom.

