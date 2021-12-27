Oil falls after COVID-19 flight cancellations

By Alex Lawler LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell on Monday after U.S. airlines called off thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays amid surging COVID-19 cases, though losses were capped by hopes that the Omicron variant will have limited impact on global demand. More than 1,300 flights were cancelled by U.S. airlines on Sunday as COVID-19 reduced the number of available crews while several cruise ships had to cancel stops. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.20, or 1.6%, at $72.59 a barrel by 1222 GMT. The U.S. market was closed on Friday for a holiday. Global benchmark Brent...