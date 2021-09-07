Oklahoma's GOP governor just ousted the only two doctors serving on the state's Health Care Authority

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt this week fired the only two medical professionals who were serving on the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

The Associated Press reports that Stitt over the weekend dismissed both Dr. Jean Hausheer and Dr. Laura Shamblin just a week after they voted to delay the governor's plans to privatize portions of the state's Medicaid program.

Hausheer tells the AP that she was told by a staffer in the governor's office -- and not the governor himself -- of her dismissal.

"The governor has my cellphone number... it is kind of odd that he didn't contact me himself," Hausheer said. "I'm going to presume it was because of our last board meeting."

Stitt, who has also drawn criticism from medical professionals for bashing masking and social distancing requirements during the novel coronavirus pandemic, has generated bipartisan backlash for his Medicaid partial privatization plan.

Dr. George Monks, a former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, has been particularly harsh on Stitt's plans.

"The Health Care Authority's job is to oversee more than $2 billion taxpayer dollars and serve Oklahoma's most vulnerable citizens, not rubber-stamp a governor's political agenda," he said. "Today, the governor demonstrated the politics are vastly more important than the health of Oklahomans as he eliminated two of the three female members and the only physicians from the OHCA Board of Directors."