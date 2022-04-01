Oklahoma Republican shoots 'Dominion voting machine' in new campaign ad
In yet another in a series of ever more outlandish Republican campaign TV ads, a candidate for Oklahoma state senate uses what appears to be an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle to pump bullets into an old Sharp printer that he says represents Dominion voting machines.

Jarrin Jackson, whose campaign website describes him as a U.S. Army Ranger combat veteran and born again Christian, wrote "DOMINION" in bold black letters on the outside of the printer and inscribed other right-wing messages inside the machine, according to a Washington Post report.

“This is how they stole the 2020 election,” he said, with “Bad Boys” by Inner Circle as the soundtrack. “Let’s just investigate this.” As he displays the messages, he tells viewers that the Dominion voting machine “represents major threats to my life … my way of life, my family, my future.”

Then, standing about three feet from the printer in a sunny field, Jackson said, “I guess they just think they can get away with it, but we caught this one. We’re going to dispense with some justice, about the only way you should be handling these things.” He then put on protective glasses and earmuffs and grabbed his rifle. “We’re just going to take care of this real fast. Don’t tell anyone,” he said.

Afterward, he turned and walked toward the camera and said, “America!” as Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” played in the background.

Jackson's campaign website says he "owns and operates an ammunition company with customers in every state except those that hate guns."

You can watch the spot here:

