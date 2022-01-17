Attacks on America’s Jewish community on the rise long before Colleyville, experts say
A law enforcement vehicle sits near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. - Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas — The hostage standoff inside a Colleyville synagogue Saturday reignited fears of antisemitic violence with news headlines that circled the globe. But for many Jewish Americans, the threat of such an attack — even at a small-town synagogue in North Texas — is something they live with every day. Nearly 1 in 4 Jewish people in America say the institutions they are affiliated with have been the target of antisemitism within the last five years, according to a report in October from the American Jewish Committee. Across the country, 2,557 antisemitic incidents were reported from ...