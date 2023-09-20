On the Ohio-to-Michigan highway, US auto workers drive for solidarity

By Ben Klayman TOLEDO, Ohio (Reuters) -A Toledo grocery store parking lot was full of Jeeps and Fords on Tuesday morning in a show of strength by auto workers on strike from Stellantis's nearby Jeep plant. Dozens set out in an Ohio-to-Michigan convoy to rally support for their walkout, many Jeeps adorned with signs reading "No Justice, No Jeeps." "We don't get no profit sharing. We don't get full benefits. I get paid $16.66 (an hour)," said Esperanza Ledesma, 32, of Toledo, a temporary employee who has worked at the Jeep plant for a year. "I make more waitressing. You know what I'm saying? I'm...