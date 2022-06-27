One dead after knife attack at asylum seeker accommodation in Germany
Police work at the crime scene after a knife attack at an asylum-seeker shelter. A 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed several people, killing one man. At least five other people were injured, some seriously, in the knife attack, police said Monday. Davor Knappmeyer/Tnn/dpa

A 31-year-old man has been detained in south-western Germany, accused of stabbing several people in a shelter for asylum seekers.

One man was killed and at least five people were injured in the knife attack late on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The Nigerian man, also a resident at the accommodation in the small town of Kressbronn on Lake Constance, allegedly knocked on the doors of the rooms on Sunday evening and stabbed whomever opened the doors.

A 38-year-old Syrian man died on the spot. Those injured included a 37-year-old man and four women aged between 28 and 34.

One man who was seriously injured was flown to hospital by helicopter. The four others were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The officers arrested the suspect in front of the building. His motive and further background of the crime were initially unclear.

The man is known to have threatened several people with a knife or a similar object in the shelter in May, a police spokesperson confirmed on Monday evening.

He was then transferred to a psychiatric clinic, but the spokesperson was unable to say when he had returned to the accommodation.

