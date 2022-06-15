One arrested after mass shooting threat puts school districts on alert
US-NEWS-KC-SCHOOLS-THREAT-DMT. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been arrested in connection with an unspecific mass shooting threat that prompted as many as a dozen Kansas City area schools to suddenly cancel programs and activities Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the Blue Springs Police Department said. A suspect has been taken into custody and was being held pending charges from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. “There is no threat to the public,” Blue Springs police spokeswoman Jennifer Brady said in a release. The announcement of the arrest followed a cascade of school cancellations that began after the Blue Springs...