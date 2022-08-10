One Jersey Shore town tries to ban shark fishing after beach catches go viral
A sand tiger shark swims in a pool of the Grand Aquarium in Saint-Malo, western France, on Feb. 21, 2020. - LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The sand tiger shark, a fish that could use a makeover or a name change, has been a social media star in recent months. These big, beady-eyed and snaggle-toothed sharks have also appeared on television and in newspapers recently as fishermen up and down the the Jersey Shore have hooked and caught them right off the state’s beaches. “This is the ocean. This is where sharks live,” fisherman P.J. Braun told Fox & Friends last month after reeling in a 7-foot sand tiger in Sea Isle City. On Tuesday, however, Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio announced that the city intends to amend the rules and re...