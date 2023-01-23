One of Trump’s biggest backers is refusing to endorse ahead of the 2024 GOP primary race

One of the nation's most prominent evangelical leaders and vocal supporters of former President Donald Trump says he won't be endorsing anyone in the 2024 Republican primary race, CBS News reports.

Speaking to CBS News, the Rev. Franklin Graham said he's "going to stay out of it until after the primaries have finished."

While Graham generally doesn't endorse candidates in the primaries, his choice to withhold an endorsement is a shock to some since he was such an outspoken defender of Trump during his presidency.

"I'm just not going to get involved in supporting this one over that one. Let's just let the people decide. And when the dust is settled, I'll make a decision on that point," Graham added.

As CBS News points out, although Graham didn't endorse anyone in 2016, he held rallies across the country during the primary and general election to boost evangelical turnout.

"I think [the evangelical vote] is always up for grabs. I don't think any politician should take it for granted," Graham said.

Another key evangelical ally of Trump's, Dallas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress, is also choosing not to go all-in for Trump just yet.

"My lack of offering an endorsement had nothing to do with a diminishing enthusiasm of President Trump. I have been his most vocal and visible evangelical supporter since 2015. I just felt like it was a little early to be doing that. And I think the best decision is to keep my powder dry for right now," Jeffress said.