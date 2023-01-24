One dead, seven injured in East Oakland shooting
Police Tape (AFP)

OAKLAND, Calif. — A man died and seven others were injured Monday after a shooting in an East Oakland neighborhood, authorities said. Shortly before 6:10 p.m., police responded to reports of a possible shooting after learning of a ShotSpotter activation near the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard in the city’s Seminary neighborhood. When officers arrived at Seminary Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard, they found no victims at the initial scene, but soon received reports of multiple people managing to obtain their own transportation to hospitals for treatment. At a press conference Monday night, an ...