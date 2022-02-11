‘One step closer to a jail cell’: Former federal prosecutor says Peter Navarro’s MSNBC interview went ‘very badly’ for him
Former top Trump White House aide Peter Navarro, who was subpoenaed by the House January 6 Committee this week, once again sat down with MSNBC's Ari Melber and once again, according to at least one legal expert, did not do himself any favors.

Former state and federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican who served in and resigned from the DeSantis administration, posted a clip from Melber's show "The Beat."

Filipkowski says: "Every time Peter Navarro talks about [January 6], he gets one step closer to a jail cell. This went very, very, very, badly for him, and big kudos to Ari for a brilliant job!"

