Optimism emerges among Hollywood writers over talks with studios
The last time talks failed, in 2007, cost the Los Angeles entertainment industry around $2 billion © DAVID MCNEW / Getty Images North America/Getty Images/AFP/File

By Danielle Broadway LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - After three months of walking the picket lines, striking Hollywood writers expressed optimism on Wednesday about the reopening of contract talks with major studios and the possibility they could be back at work in weeks. Details of the latest proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade group representing Walt Disney, Netflix and other major studios and streamers, remain shrouded in secrecy. Still, members of the Writers Guild of America see reason for hope. "I'm feeling cautiously optimistic. I was here f...