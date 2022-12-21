Orban says Hungary aims to curb inflation to single digits by end-2023

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government aims to avoid recession next year and wants to curb inflation to single digits by the end of 2023, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday, flagging a new tax break for women who have children before the age of 30. Orban is facing his biggest challenge since coming to power in 2010 as economic growth slows, Hungary's central bank interest rates are at the highest in the EU, and annual inflation is projected to reach around 26%-27% in the coming months. Orban said his government, which was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term in April 2022, wo...