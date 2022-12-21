Orban says Hungary aims to curb inflation to single digits by end-2023

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government aims to avoid recession next year and wants to curb inflation to single digits by the end of 2023, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday, flagging a new tax break for women who have children before the age of 30. Orban is facing his biggest challenge since coming to power in 2010 as economic growth slows, Hungary's central bank interest rates are at the highest in the EU, and annual inflation is projected to reach around 26%-27% in the coming months. Orban said his government, which was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term in April 2022, wo...
J6 summary paints a damning portrait of the former president spewing lies to avoid ouster
December 21, 2022
According to a report from the HuffPost, the preliminary executive summary from the House select committee that investigated the Jan 6 insurrection paints a damning timeline of Donald Trump moving from lie to lie in an effort to remain in the Oval Office.
The summary, which preceded the release of the full report that is reportedly over 1,000 pages touched on the former president planting the seeds of claiming a stolen election long before the ballots were counted -- then moving from target to target looking for an accusation that might stick.
According to the HuffPost report, "Trump had spent months demonizing mail voting, which swelled in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The then-president also insisted the only way he would lose the election would be by massive voter fraud. When Trump did declare victory early in the morning the day after Election Day, he exploited a quirk in vote counting in which in-person votes, which leaned GOP, were tallied first, putting him temporarily ahead. He demanded that local election officials stop counting outstanding ballots, which leaned Democratic."
The summary details how Trump latched onto conspiracy theories no matter how farfetched and then clung to them when close advisors and Republican election officials pointed out holes in them.
"He claimed that more than 5,000 dead people voted in Georgia, a state he lost by more than 11,000 votes. But Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, corrected him during a Jan. 2 phone call, saying local election officials had researched the question, cross-referencing obituaries and other data," the report details, while noting that the Georgia official told the former president, "The actual number were two. Two. Two people that were dead that voted. So that’s wrong.”
Georgia remained a key focus of the former president who later singled out election workers, with the executive summary noting, "Trump complained about purported misbehavior by election workers in the security camera footage to Raffensperger during the Jan. 2 call," with Raffensperger explaining to him, "I think that’s extremely unfortunate that Rudy Giuliani or his people, they sliced and diced that video and took it out of context.”
After offering to send Trump a link to a local Georgia TV station debunking the story, Trump simply replied, "I don’t need a link."
'Shame of Apurimac': Peru region disavows homegrown president
December 21, 2022
Apurimac, a poor, Indigenous-majority region in Peru's rural south, is the birthplace of the country's brand new president, Dina Boluarte. It has also been the epicenter of violent protests against her political takeover.
Twenty-one people have died in countrywide unrest sparked by the ouster early this month of leftist Pedro Castillo, under whose tumultuous 16-month leadership Boluarte was vice president.
Six of the deaths were recorded in Apurimac, as Boluarte's own took a firm stand against her, marching in large numbers to demand fresh elections for a new president and Castillo's release despite a rash of corruption allegations.
"We will not stop here. If the elites and parliament do not back down, we would go even as far as insurrection," one of Boluarte's opponents, 53-year-old Juan Ochicua, told AFP.
He and about 100 others from the Indigenous village of Quishuara travelled some 80 kilometers (about 50 miles) on the back of a truck Monday to blockade a road between the key cities of Abancay and Andahuaylas in Apurimac, a region of some half-a-million people.
"The constitution authorizes civil disobedience and insurrection against an illegal government," Ochicua said as his companions chanted slogans in favor of dissolving parliament.
"Dina, murderer," shouted the protesters, blaming the new president for protester deaths.
"The shame of Apurimac," chanted others in reference to Boluarte.
'Peru, I love you'
Castillo, who has Indigenous roots, is popular in poor, marginalized regions where the former rural school teacher and union leader embodies an antithesis to the political and economic elites in Lima.
"They don't respect Indigenous people in Peru. We are economically abused and politically marginalized," said Ochicua.
"He was set up," said another Castillo supporter Maximo Chirinos, a teacher in the mountainside city of Abancay with some 100,000 people which serves as the administrative capital of Apurimac.
In a bid to quell the revolt sparked by Castillo's impeachment and arrest on December 7 after he tried to dissolve Congress to rule by decree, Peru's congress officially voted to move up the elections to April 2024 on Tuesday.
The leader of the legislature, Jose Williams, said for the measure to take effect, it would need to be ratified in another vote in the coming months.
Boluarte had agreed first to advance elections scheduled for 2026 to 2024, then to next year.
She has also declared a state of emergency that prohibits gatherings and demonstrations and allows the deployment of the military.
Despite the risk of arrest, hundreds marched Monday in Abancay chanting: "Peru, I love you, that's why I defend you!"
Heavily armed riot police, who the protesters accuse of heavy-handedness, kept a close watch on proceedings, which were allowed to go ahead as long as there was no trouble.
'Time to fight'
Apurimac is a poor region at an altitude of some 2,700 meters that relies heavily on potato cultivation.
Many in the protesting crowd sported torn pants, shoes with holes, and faded jackets with missing zippers.
The demonstrators chewed coca leaf -- used as a stimulant and to stave off altitude sickness -- which they carried in plastic shopping bags.
"We get by," is how protester Freddy Quispe, a 45-year-old subsistence farmer, described life in the region.
He complained that Apurimac sees very little of the benefits of hosting one of the country's largest copper mines.
"The money should be invested here in irrigation infrastructure," he said.
"It is the big companies in collusion with the government that take all the wealth of the country."
Fellow demonstrator Rosario Medrano Aguirre, a 72-year-old merchant, wore a badge honoring Tupac Amaru, an Inca leader who led a rebellion against Spanish conquistadores.
Now is the "time for struggle," she proclaimed.
"The people of Apurimac are demonstrating because the state, parliamentarians and usurper Dina Boluarte trample on our rights, they want our wealth," said Aguirre.
"These right-wing people eat well, drink well and dress well with our money. And the Indigenous people have no medicines, no quality education," she added.
"Let her (Boluarte) dissolve Parliament, let her resign! Otherwise we will go to Lima shut Parliament down," Aguirre vowed.
© 2022 AFP
'Hillary Clinton was right all along' about Donald Trump: MSNBC's Mika
December 21, 2022
Donald Trump has been fighting the release of his tax returns since he first positioned himself as a presidential candidate, and MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski said their long-awaited disclosure proves he was always lying about them.
Trump claimed the returns couldn't be released during his 2016 campaign -- and throughout his presidency -- because they were under audit, but the House Ways and Means Committee concluded the IRS failed to audit his taxes, as required under a mandatory presidential program, for the first two years of his term and did not complete complete any of them.
"It proves that Hillary Clinton, was right all along," Brzezinski said. "Nancy Pelosi was right all along, Chuck schumer was right all along. The Democrats were right all along. Reporting from the New York Times was right all along, Washington Post, too, was 100 percent correct all along. Donald Trump was not under audit. Donald Trump was lying. He was desperate to hide the truth from Americans."
"That truth, that far from being a shrewd businessman, he was, in fact, the biggest loser out of the 300 million Americans who filed their taxes with the IRS," she added. "The man lost more money than any other American, at a time when he was writing "The Art of the Deal," this was happening, and worse than that, the fact his own Treasury Department under the bumbling hands of Steve Mnuchin refused to audit the president after Trump got into the White House -- that's usually done. So that lie continued and continued and continued until last night."
Trump installed a loyalist as IRS commissioner in 2018 who had publicly defended his refusal to make public his tax returns, and that former official will likely be called to testify before the U.S. Senate after Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) called for legislation to codify mandatory audits for presidents.
"Republicans have definitely laid their bet -- they stand, some of them, by Donald Trump through dinners with Kanye West and white nationalists and stolen documents and saying the Constitution should be, whatever, redacted, gotten rid of," Brzezinski said. "It doesn't matter, but he was -- it does prove he was lying from the get-go. Will it move the meter?"
Watch the segment below or at this link.
