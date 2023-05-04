'Give us peace again': Hungary's authoritarian leader pleads once more for Trump's return to the White House
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at a press conference in Budapest. Marton Monus/dpa

One of Donald Trump’s favorite authoritarian leaders has renewed his support for the former president and begged for the return of Trump and MAGA for the sake of peace in Europe.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who endorsed Trump in 2020, said at Hungary’s Conservative Political Action Committee meeting in Budapest Thursday,

“I’m sure that if President Trump were the president today, there would not be any war in Ukraine or in Europe. Mr. President come back, make America great again. Give us peace again.”

Orban’s remarks were greeted with loud cheers from the crowd, according to a report by the Inews.co in Great Britain. And the prime minister – who last year drew worldwide condemnation for “a pure Nazi speech worthy of Goebbels” – invoked themes similar to those associated with the Republican Party.

“His opening speech at the conference centered mostly around battling what he frequently described as “woke culture,” as he delved into subjects including LGBT+ rights, migration and the school curriculum for children,” the report said.

“During Mr. Orban’s speech, which received a standing ovation, the Hungarian leader said his country had become “world-famous” for its hard-line migration and cultural policies and offered those in attendance a recipe for implementing a similar right-wing agenda at home.

“His remarks have often drawn controversy and concern in Europe and elsewhere about Hungary sliding into authoritarian rule. He has styled himself as a defender of European Christendom against Muslim migrants, progressives and the ‘LGBTQ lobby.’

“In 2021, his right-wing Fidesz party banned the depiction of homosexuality or sex reassignment in media targeting people under 18. Information on homosexuality was also forbidden in school sex education and in films and advertisements accessible to children. Mr. Orban argued that liberalism had led to the West’s economy falling behind those of some Asian nations.”

The report also noted one other tie to U.S. politics:

“Among the celebrity guests to appear via video link was former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in one of his first public appearances since he was dropped from the network in April.

“I wish I was there in Budapest,” Mr. Carlson said. “If I ever get fired and have some time and can leave, I will be there with you. But in the meantime, Godspeed.”

