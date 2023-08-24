Orca Tokitae's necropsy shocks Lummi Nation as it works to bring remains home

Trainer Marcia Henton feeds Lolita the killer whale, also known as Tokitae and Toki, inside her stadium tank at the Miami Seaquarium on July 8, 2023, in Miami. - Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS
SEATTLE — The death of Tokitae the southern resident orca on Friday in Miami was a shock to those who had been working to return her to her home waters of the Pacific Northwest, after 53 years in captivity. And the shocks would continue as a necropsy got underway just hours after the whale's death. Tokitae's body was trucked that evening from Florida to the University of Georgia where it was cut into pieces and placed in 20 50-gallon barrels, and the larger bones put in bins with the goal of using them to make castings for multiple displays of her skeleton. Incineration of the remains would ha...