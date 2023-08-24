Oregon county sheriff orders evacuation due to wildfire

(Reuters) - A county sheriff in Oregon has ordered people near the city of Salem to evacuate immediately because of a wildfire that broke out near a populated area outside the city of Salem. "GO NOW - Evacuate immediately!" the Marion County Sheriff posted on the social media site X. "Leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family." Deputies were going door to door to warn people of the fire, the sheriff's department said. Salem is a city 180,000 people about 50 miles (80 km) south of Portland in the northwestern U.S. state of Oregon. The fire was south ...
The latest meeting between Hollywood's striking screenwriters and top executives from Disney, Universal, Warner Bros. and Netflix ended in an impasse, the writers' union has said.
After more than three months of silence from studios since the strike kicked off in May, negotiations with the Writers Guild of America resumed earlier this month.
But talks remain deadlocked after an offer from studios to raise wages, improve work conditions and curb -- to an extent -- the use of artificial intelligence was rebuffed in the meeting late Tuesday.
"We were met with a lecture about how good their single and only counteroffer was," the WGA negotiating committee said in a statement about the talks.
"This wasn't a meeting to make a deal. This was a meeting to get us to cave," the committee said in a statement.
The writers' strike, which since mid-July has been accompanied by an actors' strike, has brought much of the film and television industry to a standstill, costing Hollywood millions of dollars a day.
The presence at Tuesday's meeting of top CEOs including Disney's Bob Iger and Netflix's Ted Sarandos, along with Donna Langley, chairman of Universal and Warner Bros.'s David Zaslav, wasn't enough to make a deal happen.
"We have come to the table with an offer that meets the priority concerns the writers have expressed," said Carol Lombardini, president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
Lombardini said that the studios and streaming platforms proposed a reasonable offer, including a 13 percent increase in the minimum wage for writers over three years.
They also promised to share with the WGA the number of hours shows are being watched on streaming platforms -- figures that are currently confidential.
Studios have said they will be more transparent on streaming's audience numbers, but are not making a concrete offer to revise residual payments.
As streaming has become more popular, residuals for shows on those platforms have lagged behind traditional television residuals -- a key sticking point in negotiations.
The offer on AI consisted of allowing writers to rework scripts originally created by AI, while being credited as the sole author -- and thus eligible to be paid as such.
But studios have remained silent on the possibility of training AI on existing scripts -- a red line for the WGA.
The WGA countered that the studios' offer contained "limitations and loopholes and omissions" that "failed to sufficiently protect writers from the existential threats that caused us to strike in the first place."
"We will see you all out on the picket lines and let the companies continue to see what labor power looks like," the writers said.
Global warming is driving leafy tropical canopies close to temperatures where they can no longer transform sunlight and CO2 into energy, threatening total collapse if the thermometer keeps climbing, according to a study Thursday.
A tiny percentage of upper canopy leaves have already crossed that threshold, reaching temperatures so high -- above 47 degrees Celsius -- as to prevent photosynthesis, the study published in Nature reported.
Currently, some leaves exceed such critical temperatures only 0.01 percent of the time, but impacts could quickly scale up because leaves warm faster than air, the researchers said.
"You heat the air by two to three degrees and the actual upper temperature of these leaves goes up by eight degrees," lead author Christopher Doughty of Northern Arizona University told journalists.
If tropical forest's average surface temperature warms 4C above current levels -- widely considered a worst-case scenario -- "we're predicting possible total leaf death," he said.
The new research suggests that leaf death could become a new factor in the predicted "tipping point" whereby tropical forests transition due to climate change and deforestation into savannah-like landscapes.
If air temperatures increase unabated by 0.03 C per year, the study projected, mass mortality among the canopies could happen in a little more than a century.
Doughty and his team used data from the NASA ECOSTRESS satellite -- designed to measure plant temperatures -- validated with ground observations, based in part on sensors attached to individual leaves.
- Increased tree death -
There remain uncertainties as to how high leaf temperatures might impact the forest as a whole, the scientists cautioned.
"Believe it or not, we don't know terribly much about why trees die," said co-author Gregory Goldsmith of Chapman University.
It doesn't take a scientist to know that when a tree loses its roots it dies, he said.
But the interactions and feedbacks between heat and drought -- and water and temperature -- on overall tree health aren't as clear.
Total leaf death might not necessarily mean total tree death.
The critical temperature at which leaves turn brown and die might also differ by species, depending on the size and thickness of their leaves and the breadth of their canopy.
But there are already concerning signs. In the Amazon, where temperatures are higher than in other tropical forests, the rate at which trees are dying has increased in recent decades.
"The Amazon is currently experiencing higher levels of mortality than Central Africa and that could possibly be due to the high temperatures we've seen there," said Doughty.
Increased fragmentation of the forests from deforestation has also been shown to make the remaining forest areas warmer.
Tropical biomes contain 45 percent of the Earth's forests, and play an outsized role in absorbing human-caused carbon pollution.
They also harbour half or more of the world's plant biodiversity, with at least 40,000 different tree species, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
The fact that a few leaves are overheating at current temperatures is a "canary in the coal mine," said senior author Joshua Fisher of Chapman University.
"You want to be able to detect something happening before it's widespread," he said.
"The fact that we can do that now gives us that ability to actually do something as a collective society."
Scientists not involved in the study said it should serve as a warning that nature's capacity to adapt to climate change has limits.
"It is true that trees and other kinds of vegetation can soak up emissions and provide cooling," commented Leslie Mabon, a lecturer in environmental systems at The Open University.
"However, this study illustrates that without concerted action by humans to reduce emissions and limit global heating at the same time as protecting and enhancing nature, some functions of nature may start to break down at higher temperatures."
Maria Sanchez walks slowly through her house in the Venezuelan capital with two surgical drainage bags hanging from her waist -- the nightmare result of her search for the perfect derriere.
Almost a decade ago she underwent a backside-enhancing procedure, the kind that has soared in popularity as women crave a figure popularized by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez or Kim Kardashian.
"I was mutilated," the 50-year-old tells AFP, but "I had to assume the consequences."
In 2006, she was injected with what is known as a biopolymer, a term commonly used to refer to naturally derived products, but which also encompasses synthetic fillers made from silicone or even paraffin.
Sanchez now has a scar running across her lower back as a painful reminder of the reconstruction surgery in which doctors managed to extract 90 percent of the filler.
The fillers, seen as a cheaper and less invasive alternative to fat grafting, are injected and expand inside the body.
Their use was banned in Venezuela in 2012 after years of massive commercialization in outpatient clinics but also in hair salons and even in doctors' offices.
Recognition of their toxicity is growing.
Neighboring Colombia on Tuesday enacted a law imposing two- to 10-year jail terms on those who inject biopolymers in consumers as well as fines up to US$70,000.
Growing numbers of people suffering chronic pain are seeking to have biopolymer removed from their bodies.
Last year, American rapper Cardi B admitted she had had polymer filler removed from her buttocks, warning young women against the procedure.
- 'Little fat balls' -
The presence of biopolymers triggers the immune system, which constantly fights them, causing fever, swelling and pain.
Over the course of two years, Sanchez was successively diagnosed with arthritis, rheumatism and lupus before reaching a diagnosis that the chemical was actually the cause of her ailments.
An acquaintance, a public hospital employee, referred her to plastic surgeon Juan Carlos Blanco, who has treated some 50 cases in the last five years, of which 20 ended in surgery, including Sanchez's.
Blanco told AFP that when he goes in to remove the filler he finds "little fat balls."
When he cauterizes them "they explode and what comes out is oil."
There are no official figures on the number of people suffering from biopolymer injection in Venezuela, although local media have documented deaths. AFP unsuccessfully requested statistics from the Ministry of Health.
Venezuela is famous for producing beauty queens sculpted by cosmetic doctors and has a deep-rooted culture of plastic surgery.
Sanchez says her "bad decision" to get the fillers was about conforming to a stereotype, "for not feeling somehow all right about my silhouette."
"But it was allowed. It wasn't that I was crazy."
She was unable to sit down for 20 days after her reconstruction surgery.
While buttock enhancement was the most popular biopolymer treatment, it has also been used to enhance breasts, calf muscles, or even for penis enlargement.
- Fever, swelling, pain -
Surgical removal of the biopolymer has been performed for about five years, but before that the recommendation was not to touch the affected area.
Surgeons agree that it is impossible to remove 100 percent of the biopolymer, and whoever offers a different assessment is lying, Blanco says.
Extraction operations can cost up to $11,000.
That's what 39-year-old Susana will have to pay for her third attempt to remove the toxic filler she had injected in her buttocks 12 years ago.
Susana, who asked that her real name not be used because of the stigma attached to those who have opted for these treatments, lives in a shantytown in the hills of Caracas.
Getting around is an ordeal.
"I can't walk very far," she says. "I have to put my feet in hot water."
She began to suffer pain five years after the injections, after her second pregnancy, and made "the mistake" of having surgery in 2017 with a contraindicated technique similar to liposuction, which only made things worse and cost $3,000.
"I couldn't walk anymore," she recalls, and a doctor performed emergency surgery on her in 2019 -- for an additional $5,000.
She has scars on her upper and lower buttocks, bruised from the operations.
In the upcoming third operation, the specialist "is going to take out as much as she can."
The doctor warned Susana "not to hate her if she leaves me 'flat'" in the buttocks," she said. "I'm not going to hate her. I'm going to thank her very much."
