Orlando man bitten by shark in Daytona Beach; 6th bite of the year

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man was sent to the hospital Monday after a shark in Daytona Beach bit him, officials said. The 33-year-old man was in a popular resort area, near 1025 S. Atlantic Ave., when the incident happened, Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue said in a statement. He was in waist-deep water when he was bitten on the right foot, presumably by a shark, she said. He was sent to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. This is the sixth shark bite of the year in the county. In 2021, 63% of the state’s total...