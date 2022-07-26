Orlando man bitten by shark in Daytona Beach; 6th bite of the year

Referring to his newly published book, Lemire stated, "Republicans have been showing a display of cowardice since before Trump was even elected. We remember [Texas Sen.] Ted Cruz during the Republican National Convention in 2016 stood up there and didn't offer an endorsement. He said vote your conscience and he was booed. Within days, it was clear the supporters of Trump was overwhelming and starting to just flood and defeat Ted Cruz's career."

"After Trump left office on January 20, [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy went down to see Trump and apologized for the harsh language," he continued. "That shows just how firm his grip still remains and that is who, if not Trump, Trumpism is still the Democrat's opponent this fall."

"Yeah, I know it is early and this is a family show, but that really infuriating, Maloney replied. "I work with Kevin McCarthy. We were all there on the floor that day, we watched those cops in a three-hour fistfight with a bunch of thugs, innocent people got hurt a sacred space was attacked. They are all a bunch of sheep and shouldn't be holding a gavel, that's what's at stake."

"If you're going to put a bunch of craven and cowardly MAGA Republicans behind the podiums, holding the gavels, you're going to get more of that," he continued. "It's dangerous and it's also wrong. "

"I also think it's not too much to expect in America that somebody in that party have a backbone and can stand up to this nonsense," he added. "It sure as hell ought to be the next guy who is the speaker from the party and is not Kevin McCarthy," he added.

