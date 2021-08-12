Video shows suspect knocking out Orthodox Jewish man over his parked plumbing van

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who assaulted a Boro Park Orthodox Jewish man after he allegedly parked his plumbing van in a manner that slightly blocked a driveway, BoroPark24 reports.

Video filmed by a witness shows a shirtless man who stormed out of his apartment and screamed at the driver to move the van. When the driver didn't immediately comply, the man slapped the driver in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The driver, who briefly lost consciousness, suffered a bruise and a cut on his mouth.

The NYPD and Boro Park Shomrin (a volunteer group and patrols the local Jewish community) arrived after the incident took place but the man had already fled the scene. They are still searching for the suspect.

Watch the video below:

