Oscars 2022: Who could reach EGOT status and other fun facts
The 93rd Oscars will take place on April 25, 2021 in Hollywood -- two months later due to the coronavirus pandemic(AFP)

It's Oscar time Sunday, and for those of us afflicted with the seasonal disorder known as OOT (Obsession with Oscar Trivia), here are some fun facts and figures about this year's nominees. —If Lin-Manuel Miranda wins (for best original song, "Encanto"), he will have completed his EGOT sweep — winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards — and will become only the 17th person in history to achieve the feat. —If Judi Dench wins (for best supporting actress, "Belfast"), she'll become the oldest acting winner in academy history. Dench is 87; the current oldest acting winner is Anthony Hopkins, who ...