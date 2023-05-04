Dad sucker-punches umpire at son's high school baseball game: report

A Florida dad was caught on video sucker-punching an umpire at his son's high school baseball game, the New York Post reported.

Jorge Ignacio Aponte-Gonzalez, 41, punched the umpire -- who also happens to be a military veteran -- after his son started mouthing off, to which the umpire responded by telling the son to calm down, the Post reported.

“The umpire is obviously going to maintain control of the game,” said Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez. “Because that is what they are there to do. To make sure kids learn all about sportsmanlike conduct.

“The kid was being disruptive, so the umpire’s like, ‘Hey, tone it down,’ maintaining control,” Lopez said. “They went back and forth a little bit. I don’t know exactly what was exchanged, but… that is what upset the father.”

After the confrontation, the umpire walked over to a gate to wait for another umpire to take his place. That's when Gonzalez walked up behind the umpire and punched him, knocking him to the ground.

“This umpire is a 63-year-old man,” Lopez said. “He’s a veteran. A United States military veteran. He does this because he has passion for baseball and he likes to give back to his community. He loves to dedicate his time to baseball and kids.”

Gonzalez faces charges of battery on a sports official and disruption of a school function and was booked into Osceola County jail on $1,500 bond, the Post reported.

