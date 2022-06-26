Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM

"Will Trump be screwed by the very thing he has always been obsessed with: TV ratings and millions of eyes watching what is going on on TV?" host Phang prompted.

"Katie, I do," he replied. "And that's Trump could be screwed. I do not think the Republican Party will be scared, not this November, from these hearings."

"Look, I still hear from hundreds of Trump supporters and Republican voters every day and, Katie, they are extra pissed-off and angry about what they are hearing about at these hearings. I don't know that they are watching the hearings, but even then, they are hearing about the damaging information, about what Trump did."

"So if they are impacted, I mean, the hard-core Trump base is impacted, about what is being learned at these hearings, I think that is going to hurt Trump in 2024. I do not think it's going to be an issue of Democrat versus Republican in '22," he added.

