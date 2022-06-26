Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM

By Gwladys Fouche OSLO (Reuters) - The deadly rampage by a gunman at a gay bar and another venue in central Oslo on Saturday will not put an end to the fight for the rights of all individuals to live a free and safe life, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Sunday. Police on Sunday also questioned the suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, the second time they did so since his arrest. The man, whom police have described as a radicalised Islamist with a history of mental illness, is accused of killing two and injuring 21 early on Saturday, when Oslo was due t...
'Trump could be screwed' by Jan. 6 hearings revelations: former GOP lawmaker
June 26, 2022
During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) suggested that the televised Jan 6th hearings are having a devastating impact on Donald Trump's political future.
Speaking with host Phang, the former lawmaker -- who has become a major and vocal critic of the former president -- cut right to the chase by stating Trump is "screwed."
"Will Trump be screwed by the very thing he has always been obsessed with: TV ratings and millions of eyes watching what is going on on TV?" host Phang prompted.
"Katie, I do," he replied. "And that's Trump could be screwed. I do not think the Republican Party will be scared, not this November, from these hearings."
"Look, I still hear from hundreds of Trump supporters and Republican voters every day and, Katie, they are extra pissed-off and angry about what they are hearing about at these hearings. I don't know that they are watching the hearings, but even then, they are hearing about the damaging information, about what Trump did."
"So if they are impacted, I mean, the hard-core Trump base is impacted, about what is being learned at these hearings, I think that is going to hurt Trump in 2024. I do not think it's going to be an issue of Democrat versus Republican in '22," he added.
Watch below or at this link.
Illinois Republican thanks Trump for giving 'white life' an edge up with overturning of Roe
June 26, 2022
Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) is being targeted for a comment she made Saturday night at a rally for Donald Trump.
Miller told the crowd how thankful she was for Trump appointing three Supreme Court justices that ensured the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. What followed, however, left people questioning whether she revealed herself to be a white supremacist or it was an accidental slip.
"President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America. I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday," she said.
She is up against Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) in a GOP primary on Tuesday.
See the moment in the video below or at this link.
Calls grow for GOPer Mastriano to release videos and photos he took at Jan 6th Capitol riot
June 26, 2022
A key national group is calling upon the Republican Party's nominee for the governorship of Pennsylvania to release all photos and videos he took when he attended Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" Rally and then the subsequent assault on the Capitol building on Jan 6th.
According to a report from the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, the Democratic Governors Association jumped on a recently uncovered photo that showed GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano in Washington D.C. that day with cell phone in hand, and demanded he share any additional pictures or videos he took while protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The report notes that the "screenshot referenced by the organization appears to show Mastriano taking photos or video with his cellphone as supporters of former President Donald Trump began to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021," while adding that the GOP lawmaker also funded buses to take fellow protesters with him that day.
RELATED: Trump in 'uncensored' documentary footage will unveil 'a lot of little treasures': ex-Justice Department official
According to a statement from the group demanding Mastriano release anything he may have on his phone, "Every day, more is uncovered about Doug Mastriano’s involvement in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection – including new footage that showed Mastriano recording rioters as they attacked law enforcement. Mastriano’s footage could be important evidence in the investigation into Jan. 6, and it’s further evidence proving that Mastriano lied about his involvement and stood with rioters as they attacked the Capitol."
The group's spokesperson, Sam Newton, added, "“It’s long overdue for Mastriano to release the footage and finally come clean about his full involvement in the attack on our democracy."
For context, the Capital-Star's report adds, "Campaign finance reports show Mastriano organized buses to Washington, D.C. on the same day as a mob of pro-Trump supporters forced their way into the Capitol building. Mastriano admitted to being in Washington, D.C. that day for a 'peaceful protest' to support Trump, but said he and his wife left when things turned violent. Mastriano has stressed that he never entered the Capitol building."
You can read more here.
