Ousted ‘Big Brother’ contestant Luke Valentine speaks out after N-word incident
"Big Brother" contestant Luke Valentine has been removed from the series’ 25th season after making a racial slur. - Sonja Flemming/CBS/TNS/TNS

Former “Big Brother” contestant Luke Valentine doesn’t seem very sorry about using the N-word on the show. Valentine, who is white, was kicked out of the Season 25 competition last week after dropping the racial slur in a conversation with other house guests, including Jared Fields, a Black man. Viewers witnessed the moment on the CBS reality show’s 24/7 livestream. “Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,” CBS said in a statement on Wednesday. “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursda...