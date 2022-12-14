Ousted Peru leader to remain in prison as hearing postponed

"And so whether it's on the question of gay marriage or, or the issue of abortion or now gender bending and also – I mean," Ingraham continued. Her voice started to crack as she disdainfully and mockingly opined, "you gotta, you gotta sense that Biden is not comfortable with any of this. I mean, he, he's got to be like, 'my consultants are telling me I've got to say this stuff, but my God, I still got to go to Mass on Sunday. Like, I still got to figure this out.'"

Joe Biden, as Vice President seven years earlier, in 2012, had famously said on "Meet the Press" that he supported same-sex marriage, before President Barack Obama had publicly stated his support. That sent the administration into a temporary bit of chaos and set the course for, ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court declaring same-sex marriage bans unconstitutional three years later, in 2015.

Fast forward from May of 2019 to December of 2022.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed the historic Respect for Marriage Act into law, requiring the federal government and states to recognize legal same-sex marriages regardless of what jurisdiction they were performed in.

Ingraham had a very different take on Tuesday than she did in 2019.

The far right Fox News host charged President Biden with "destroying the primacy of the nuclear family" and taking away the rights of "any serious person of faith."

Implying same-sex couples marrying is "aberrant behavior," Ingraham continued her years-long attack on marriage equality.

Referring to the "aberrant behavior" she had just mentioned, Ingraham declared that "today that got elevated as I mentioned earlier, at the White House."

"Joe Biden held kind of an over-the-top, you know, celebration, this extravaganza that was named the Respect for Marriage Act," which Ingraham described as "a bill that moves to restrict freedom of religion and freedom of speech even."

That's false. More than twenty faith-based organizations and even the main Mormon Church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Mitt Romney's church – announced support for the law. Even Romney, a Republican Senator from Utah who once said he didn't know LGBTQ people had families, supports the Respect for Marriage Act.

“We are grateful for the continuing efforts of those who work to ensure the Respect for Marriage Act includes appropriate religious freedom protections while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters,” the LDS Church said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Ingraham continued her false claims, saying: "whether you're Catholic or evangelical or maybe Muslim, any serious person of faith, you will not necessarily have the rights tomorrow that you had yesterday."

She did not state what rights people of faith allegedly lost on Tuesday when President Biden signed a law that changes little unless the U.S. Supreme Court overturns any of several decisions, including those that made constitutional access to contraception, same-sex intimacy, and same-sex marriage.

After attacking a drag queen who was one of apparently thousands invited to celebrate President Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act into law, Ingraham issued a warning.

"Let's be very clear here. This push by the left, Biden included, is about destroying the primacy of the nuclear family."

That, too, is false.

