'Outrageous': Gas prices reach new record high in California, US

Gas prices eclipse the $7 a gallon milestone at a station in Woodside, California, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. - Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/TNS
WOODSIDE, California — Gas prices in the Bay Area and California broke records again Wednesday, with some stations hitting $7 a gallon for mid- and premium-grade, exacerbating concerns about inflation and the region’s exceptionally high cost of living. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in California hit $6.19 Wednesday, marking the latest in a string of record price hikes that began May 14 and showing no sign of relenting amid oil supply concerns, Russia’s war in Ukraine and rising demand as post-pandemic travel continues to surge. The most expensive places to buy gas in the state...