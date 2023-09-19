'Unreal': Jan. 6 convict hosting Alex Jones Show spins out after Ray Epps indictment
Infowars host Owen Shroyer offered a conspiracy theory tying his Jan. 6 conviction to the recent indictment of Ray Epps.

While guest hosting the Alex Jones show on Tuesday, Shroyer revealed that he was appealing his Jan. 6 case in an effort to stay out of jail. The host was convicted of breaching a restricted area and making "thinly veiled calls to violence." At one point, he stood atop the Capitol steps and shouted, "Death to Tyrants!"

He pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor and faces two months in prison.

"They have now charged Ray Epps," he said. "One charge for Ray Epps. I got four. Never went in. Never encouraged anybody to go in."

Epps has long been a target of conspiracy theorists who believe he is a federal informant planted to encourage the Jan. 6 riots.

"Folks, there was such backlash from my case, it is likely they've now been forced to charge Ray Epps," Shroyer argued. "This whole thing is so obviously injustice. It's unbelievable. And that's exactly what's going on here. This is injustice."

Watch the video below from the Alex Jones Show.

