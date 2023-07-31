Oxford hearing set to resume Tuesday to decide if shooter should get life in prison
Ethan Crumbley is led away from the courtroom after a placement hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court on Feb. 22, 2022, in Pontiac, Michigan. - David Guralnick/Getty Images North America/TNS

DETROIT — The third day of the hearing to determine whether the Oxford High School shooter is sentenced to life without parole in prison or a term of years is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, when his lawyers will resume arguing for him to get a chance at parole. Ethan Crumbley's attorneys began presenting their case Friday afternoon for why the teen should be sentenced to a term of years in prison — which would be no less than 25 to 40 years at a minimum and no more than 60 at a maximum — after an emotional morning when prosecutors brought up two students who witnessed the shootings and an...