Oxford shooter's parents' request to attend son's hearing; prosecutors balk
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images North America/TNS

PONTIAC, Mich. — Prosecutors balked at a request from James and Jennifer Crumbley to attend the hearing that will determine if their son will have the chance to be released on parole after killing four people in a shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021. The Crumbleys' attorneys filed a motion March 27 asking that their clients be allowed to attend their son's May 1 Miller hearing, where Judge Kwamé Rowe will hear testimony to indicate if there are mitigating factors that would make it unconstitutional to sentence their son to life in prison without the possibility of parole. This hear...