Oxford shooter's parents' request to attend son's hearing; prosecutors balk

Prosecutors allege Nettina on the evening of March 28 left a voicemail in which he made numerous threats including “…We’ll cut your throats. We’ll put a bullet in your head….You’re going to kill us? We’re going to kill you ten times more in full.”

The message referenced the March 27 mass shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee school that killed six people including three 9-year-old children. The shooting suspect, who was killed by police, identified as transgender.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump campaign already fundraising off fake mug shot

According to an affidavit obtained by WUSA 9, Nettina left a threatening message to the Washington D.C. office of the Human Right’s Campaign, America’s largest LBGTQ+ advocacy group.

He specifically referred to the Nashville shooting in the voicemail, according to the affidavit.

“You guys going to shoot up our schools now? Is that how it’s going to be? You just gonna kill little kids?” Nettina’s message said, according to the report.

“Let me tell you something, we’re waiting, we’re waiting. And if you want a war, we’ll have a war. And we’ll f---ing slaughter you back. We’ll cut your throats. We’ll put a bullet in your head. We’re not going to give a f---. You started this bulls---. You’re going to kill us? We’re going to kill you ten times more in full.”

Nettina was previously employed as a campaign copywriter for the House Freedom Caucus and other Republicans, the report said.

He published a 2016 article on CatholicVote in the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that ran under the headline “We Have Nothing to Apologize For” and last week posted an article on the same website alleging “Trans’ Radicalization.”

The website issued a statement to the television station in which it distanced itself from Bettina.

"CatholicVote is deeply saddened to learn of this troubling incident,” CatholicVote said in a statement.

“We have zero tolerance for threats of violence from any employee or independent contractor. We have terminated this individual’s independent contractor agreement and the few articles that he produced have been removed from our website."