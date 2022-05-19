Watch: Dr. Oz says legalizing marijuana is 'giving them pot so they stay home'

Dr. Mehmet Oz was asked about his position on marijuana and appeared to believe making it legal means everyone in the state of Pennsylvania would be given the drug, which would force workers to "stay home."

Oz, endorsed by Donald Trump in the race for a seat in the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, is in an extremely tight primary race against Republican Dave McCormick. The "celebrity doctor" is barely ahead currently, as ballots from Tuesday's vote are still being counted. The winner will face Democrat John Fetterman, currently Pennsylvania's Lt. Governor.

"Fetterman has won statewide in Pennsylvania," Newsmax's Greg Kelly told Oz. "He wants to legalize marijuana I believe."

"What is your stance on that by the way?" Kelly asked Oz.

"You know there are not enough Pennsylvanians to work in Pennsylvania," Oz responded, twisting the question into a labor shortage issue.

"So giving them pot so they stay home is not an ideal move," he said, as if making it legal would endanger the economy of the state.

"I also don't want to breed addiction to marijuana," he added. The CDC says one study has shown about a ten percent addiction rate in those who choose to use the drug.

"I don't want young people to think they have to smoke a joint to get out of their house in the morning," Oz added, which contradicts his claim that those who use marijuana will not go to work.

"We need to get Pennsylvanians back at work. You got to give them their mojo. I don't want marijuana to be a hindrance to that," he says, contradicting his earlier claim that there are not enough workers in the state.

Pennsylvania has a relatively low unemployment rate of 4.9%.

Watch:

Mehmet Oz says he disagrees with Fetterman's position that marijuana should be legalized because Pennsylvanians need to get back their "mojo" and get back to work pic.twitter.com/0G7tiMIyYZ

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2022