Pa. Commonwealth Court releases opinion calling impeachment articles against DA Larry Krasner legally insufficient

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has repeatedly cast the impeachment drive against him as illegal and undemocratic. - Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court said Thursday that the state House’s decision to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appeared largely based on disagreements about how he was running his office and said that was “not enough to create a constitutionally sound basis for impeaching and removing” the city’s top prosecutor. In a majority opinion released Thursday afternoon, Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler added that other allegations of wrongdoing approved by the Republican-controlled House also did not meet the required legal standard of “misbehavior in offi...