Pennsylvania continues to fund antiabortion organization in new budget
Abortion rights activists took to the streets in protest in Miami, Florida, following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022. © Chandan Khanna, AFP

As it’s done for years, the state of Pennsylvania approved funding in the budget it passed last month to support the antiabortion movement, some of it with money diverted from cash assistance for people in poverty. The allotments — $6.2 million from the state and $1 million from federal TANF, or welfare, funds — go to Real Alternatives, a private nonprofit in Harrisburg that funnels money into crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs). Such facilities advertise services offering pregnancy and parenting support to low-income women with the aim of dissuading them from getting abortions. Though legal, the ...