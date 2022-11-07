Pa. Department of State request on mail ballots alarms and angers county officials
Mail-in ballots at the Chester County Government Services Building in West Chester, Pennsylvania. - Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania Department of State asked counties Saturday for a partisan breakdown of the undated and wrongly dated mail ballots they’ve received, alarming some local officials who saw the request as inappropriate. County officials said there’s no reason for the department to need party information on ballot rejections. The department defended its request as “perfectly appropriate” because it has no other way to collect the data and is preparing for possible litigation. “We have no systematic way of capturing that information, so that’s why we sent the survey to all 67 counti...