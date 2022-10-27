Pa. health care providers and lawmakers face off in state Supreme Court case to decide Medicaid coverage for abortion
A crowd of abortion-rights advocates march down Market Street in Philadelphia, from City Hall to the federal courthouse, on June 24, 2022, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. - Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania's high court is weighing whether a state rule prohibiting low-income people from paying for abortions with state-funded health insurance violates their equal rights and discriminates against women. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments in a case over whether Medicaid can pay for abortions for low-income people. Activists have also asked the justices to recognize a right to an abortion in the state constitution, months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that there is no such right under the U.S. Constitution. Pennsylvania'...