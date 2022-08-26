Man who beat officer with a Trump flag at Jan. 6 riot sentenced to nearly 4 years
Howard Richardson at the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., according to charging documents. - Department of Justice/Department of Justice/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — A Montgomery County man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison Friday — one of the harshest punishments imposed so far for a person accused in the Jan. 6 attack. Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, apologized to the court during a sentencing hearing in Washington saying “there’s no excuse” for his behavior that day. Still, he stressed that the officer involved hadn’t been seriously hurt and pleaded with the court for mercy. “I’m a good citizen,” he told U.S. District Judge ...