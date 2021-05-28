Pennsylvania Republicans threaten to impeach Philly elections officials for counting undated mail ballots
From left, Philadelphia City Commissioners Al Schmidt, Lisa Deeley, and Omar Sabir at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in November. - ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Top Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature threatened Friday to impeach Philadelphia elections officials if they stand by their decision to count undated mail ballots from last week’s primary election. A four-justice majority of the seven-member Pennsylvania Supreme Court said in a complicated decision last year that voters must sign and date envelopes when returning their mail ballots. Republicans pointed to that case Friday, saying counties must reject the undated ballots. In a letter to city commissioners Lisa Deeley and Omar Sabir, the two Democrats who voted this week ...