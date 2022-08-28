Pakistan foreign minister says help needed after 'overwhelming' floods

By Charlotte Greenfield ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan needs financial help to deal with "overwhelming" floods, its foreign minister said on Sunday, adding that he hoped financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund would take the economic fallout into account. Unusually heavy monsoon rains have caused devastating floods in both the north and south of the country, affecting more than 30 million people and killing more than 1,000. "I haven't seen destruction of this scale, I find it very difficult to put into words ... it is overwhelming," said Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilaw...
Marjorie Taylor Greene just 'trying to live out Christian faith' with her anti-transgender bill
August 28, 2022
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said a bill that would prevent gender-affirming treatment for transgender children is part of a "spiritual war" and her "Christian faith."
During an interview with Human Events podcast host Jack Posobiec, Greene explained that the local SWAT team had been wrongly called to her home on two occasions because she was a victim of a tactic known as "swatting."
Greene attributed the dangerous prank to pro-transgender activists who disagree with her bill to outlaw gender-affirming treatment for children. The lawmaker complained that MSNBC had accused her of "targeting" transgender kids.
"Complete and total lie," she insisted. "If anything, all I'm trying to do is say, look, leave kids alone, let them grow up before they make these permanent changes to their body. Radical, awful changes that they cannot undo."
"I don't know how we got in a place where my stance is controversial," she continued. "I think it just shows you, we are in a true spiritual war in America. And you can see the attacks on me are proof of it."
Greene added: "I think it's so important for everyone to realize this is the world we live in today. So we basically need to understand how to get comfortable being uncomfortable because if you're in the fight, if you're trying to protect kids and you're trying to do what's right, if you're a Christian and you're trying to live out your Christian faith, you're going to be attacked for it."
The National Archives is now falling under the anti-government threats that other federal agencies have experienced in the past several weeks, Axios reported Sunday.
The attacks first began when the FBI conducted a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's golf club in Palm Beach to recover classified documents he'd stolen from the White House upon leaving his office. One man attacked the Cincinnati, Ohio FBI headquarters. Another man jumped the fence at the Chicago FBI offices.
Due to a Republican conspiracy theory, right-wing supporters are now threatening the IRS. Part of the Inflation Reduction Act gave funds to the IRS, which has been drastically underfunded for the past decade and has been unable to do audits against the super wealthy. Those individuals typically tie up the courts and cost the IRS more resources to fight just to get millionaires and billionaires to pay their fair share. Republicans claim that the funds will be all about arming IRS agents to shoot everyday Americans.
Now the National Archives and Records Administration has faced an increase in threats after the Mar-a-Lago search.
“NARA has received messages from the public accusing us of corruption and conspiring against the former President, or congratulating NARA for ‘bringing him down,’” acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall explained in an email to staff this week, according to the Washington Post. “Neither is accurate or welcome."
'Where are all the Trump defenders now?': former Republican Party chairman
August 28, 2022
Former Republican Party chair, Gov. Michael Steele (R-MD), covered for Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC Sunday as Donald Trump's classified document scandal grows worse and more serious.
"A hearing is scheduled for Thursday. This course comes after a redacted copy of the FBI affidavits which was used to justify the search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Mar-a-Lago 'home,' which was unsealed on Friday," Steele said. "Beginning that the FBI uncovered 184 classified documents back in January, including some marked top secret. There is one looming question here: where are all the Trump defenders now? I am old enough to remember when some Republicans were shouting in from rooftops, that the search was an abuse of power. According to Axios, there is a growing feeling among Trump's allies that the search was justified. Just listen to a GOP strategist Karl Rove had to say."
Rove, a conservative extremist, told the Fox network that stealing classified information is wrong, an opinion that has been only loosely suggested on the network in the past week.
Raw Story made the same observation last week. Republicans who were once calling out Trump for stealing documents are now suddenly very quiet. The New York Times similarly observed that Republicans were once outraged by the search of Mar-a-Lago, but now that more information is being revealed about what Trump took from the government, they too have gone silent.
See Steele's comments below:
'Where are all the Trump defenders now?': former Republican Party chairman www.youtube.com
