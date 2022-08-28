Pakistan foreign minister says help needed after 'overwhelming' floods

Greene attributed the dangerous prank to pro-transgender activists who disagree with her bill to outlaw gender-affirming treatment for children. The lawmaker complained that MSNBC had accused her of "targeting" transgender kids.

"Complete and total lie," she insisted. "If anything, all I'm trying to do is say, look, leave kids alone, let them grow up before they make these permanent changes to their body. Radical, awful changes that they cannot undo."

"I don't know how we got in a place where my stance is controversial," she continued. "I think it just shows you, we are in a true spiritual war in America. And you can see the attacks on me are proof of it."

Greene added: "I think it's so important for everyone to realize this is the world we live in today. So we basically need to understand how to get comfortable being uncomfortable because if you're in the fight, if you're trying to protect kids and you're trying to do what's right, if you're a Christian and you're trying to live out your Christian faith, you're going to be attacked for it."

