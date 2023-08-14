Panhandler stabs 76-year-old stranger who declined to give him money outside Manhattan subway stop

NYPD transit officers at the 34th St.- Herald Square subway station on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS
A panhandler stabbed a 76-year-old stranger who declined to give him money outside Manhattan’s Herald Square subway station, leaving the victim seriously wounded, police said Monday. The stabber asked the victim for a handout on the steps leading into the station at W. 35th St. and Sixth Ave. 11:30 p.m. Sunday — then stabbed him in the chest when he refused, cops said. The victim stumbled into the Herald Square stop for help and was rushed by medics to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition. The attacker ran off and is being sought. Crime in the subway system is down 4% this year bu...
